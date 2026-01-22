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OpinionLondonPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

The link between design and London's stalled development pipeline

22 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Isaac Jamieson

A relaxation of restrictive design guidance signals a willingness to remove barriers

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