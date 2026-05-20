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OpinionLondonResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

The need for senior living provision remains acute – but solutions are coming 

20 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Natalie Parsons

Innovation is moving through the later living sector, though lack of government direction remains 

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