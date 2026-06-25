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OpinionContinental EuropeFinancingInvestmentUK & Ireland

The new price of performance

25 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edel Christie

A divide is growing between what assets are expected to deliver and what owners can sustain

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