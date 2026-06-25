The new price of performance

OpinionContinental EuropeFinancingInvestmentUK & Ireland
25 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edel Christie
A divide is growing between what assets are expected to deliver and what owners can sustain
Google wins appeal for Dublin data centre expansion
CLS Holdings’ chair Lennart Sten to step down ahead of schedule
Redevco and sovereign wealth fund team up for €500m IOS push
Developer plans twin resi towers in Hackney
Marq Logistics predicts strong leasing to continue through third quarter
Stanhope and Norges to buy £200m City scheme in first deal since tie-up
Northtree banks £35m loan for landmark Manchester acquisition
Funding search begins for £113m Stratford student tower
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Glenbrook launches northern-focused investment business
Art Capital sketches out growth plan with high-profile dealmaker hire
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Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
GPE in talks over £440m London office sale
Microsoft eyes King’s Cross for 200,000 sq ft London hub
Blackstone weighs €400m Irish logistics sale
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GIC and Orange Capital progress recap talks for €4bn portfolio
Developers pivot from residential in London viability crisis