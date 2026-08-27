NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Family OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate

27 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Family office of Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega signed one of the largest transactions this year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

French investor launches €150m+ Dublin office sale

27 Aug 2026
Read

CBRE Germany on offices: “AI is the big question mark”

27 Aug 2026
Read
City, Grass, Nature

Does it pay to decarbonise? The industry is asking the wrong question

27 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Danish firm Kirkbi hires real estate investment head

26 Aug 2026
Read