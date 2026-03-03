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OpinionCo-livingResidentialUK & Ireland

The question on co-living investors' lips: "Can I get a matcha latte nearby?"

3 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jenna Harris

It's less about coffee – more about character, culture and community

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