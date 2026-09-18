NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionDevelopmentESGLondonOfficeSustainabilityUK & Ireland

The quiet carbon revolution in London’s office development

18 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Stephen Hill

Average upfront carbon intensity has fallen by 24% in just five years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Why retrofit is still the industry's hardest upgrade

14 Sep 2026
Read

Office refurbishments in the regions: what’s changed?

3 Sep 2026
Read
City, Urban, Corner

KKCG closes £291m BP London HQ purchase

24 Aug 2026
Read

The London Plan: not just about housing 

7 Aug 2026
Read