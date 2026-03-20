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OpinionCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland

The recruitment gap: real estate's mid-level talent problem

20 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Nina Zeilerbauer, Clare Coe

A shrinking pool is leaving firms at risk

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