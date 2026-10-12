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OpinionUK & IrelandAlternativesLogistics

The rise of non-discretionary real estate

12 Oct 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Rick Choi, Simon Williams

The flight to non-discretionary real estate increasingly looks like a structural shift rather than a temporary response to volatility

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