Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OpinionContinental EuropePeopleTechnologyUK & Ireland

The rise of the real estate data scientist

11 Sep 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Ben Ingram

Data engineers are playing a more prominent role and the work of investment professionals is also changing

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Pimco MD on how it is a “unique moment for real estate”

2 Sep 2025
Read

Q+A: Redical on bringing experiences to shopping centres and its next big buy

28 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: Mitsubishi Estate on aiming big with international expansion

15 Aug 2025
Read
Flag, Adult, Female

Is the EU-US tariff agreement a good deal for German real estate?

8 Aug 2025
Read