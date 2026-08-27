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OpinionInvestmentLogisticsOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

The seven-year property cycle is dead: here’s why

27 Aug 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Gareth Hosgood

Trio of shocks has redrawn the UK property landscape

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