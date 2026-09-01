NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleAustriaBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyHotels & LeisureItalyNetherlandsResidentialSpainStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

The Social Hub hires operating chief

1 Sep 2026 | 15:01 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Megan Kennedy joins from The Conduit

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Water, Waterfront, City

Approval granted for hotel-led Norwich mixed-use scheme

10 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

The Social Hub markets €150m Netherlands living portfolio

2 Jun 2026
Read

€150m+ Helsinki aparthotel platform up for grabs

23 Apr 2026
Read
Indoors, Plant, Chair

Invel secures €65m financing for Italian hospitality platform

14 Apr 2026
Read