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OpinionUK & IrelandResidentialESGPolicy & Regulation

The spark gap: how the UK’s energy market holds back low-carbon housing

15 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Trevor Wilkins

Assets that align with future regulatory standards risk becoming less attractive in the present

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