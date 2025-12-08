NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionInvestmentREITUK & Ireland

The UK REIT market: staging a quiet comeback

8 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Tom Morgan

Consolidation has helped to reshape the listed sector

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Groupshot, Person, Blazer

SilverPine and IDC form €300m+ European real estate joint venture

23 Sep 2026
Read

Vita and Colonial launch European student and flex living JV

23 Sep 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools

23 Sep 2026
Read
Chart, Plot, Map

Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities

23 Sep 2026
Read