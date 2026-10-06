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OpinionHotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & Ireland

The UK’s hotel market is no longer moving in one direction

6 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Govinda Singh

In a tough financial climate, owners are reassessing estates and may bring assets to market

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