Thin market or the wrong product? It's time to rethink life sciences

OpinionLife SciencesUK & Ireland
12 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Daniel Parker
Too many developments have been over-engineered
DataVita locks in £300m financing for Scottish data centre projects
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
Why the next RICS measuring code matters for the market
Logicor’s Smethwick mid-box shed approved
Pontegadea discreetly lands £150m BTR debut as UK portfolio hits £2.65bn
Volume of central London space under offer jumps to 4.44m sq ft
Green light for Hounslow data centre campus
Iput signs first tenant at 2.5m sq ft Dublin logistics park
Oval completes £90m Mayfair office deal
Plans in for £1bn RAF Bicester redevelopment
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor
$8bn US hotels giant eyes £300m+ Rosewood for London debut
You can’t contract away uncertainty – the role of developers needs to change