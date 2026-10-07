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ResidentialLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationUK & Ireland

Third Berkeley application rejected in Southwark

7 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

1,060 homes at Bermondsey Place denied at committee over affordable percentages

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