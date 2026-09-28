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OpinionPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

This Charming PM: what next for Burnham’s Smiths-inspired policy agenda?

28 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Andrew Teacher

Will there be good times for a change or are we heading nowhere fast?

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