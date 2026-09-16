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LogisticsInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Thor Equities brings the thunder with Irish debut

16 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Logistics development project to provide 210,000 sq ft of grade A space

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