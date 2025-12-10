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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentSouth WestUK & Ireland

Threadneedle backs plans for 2,000+ homes near Bristol

10 Dec 2025 | 16:11 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Places for People will oversee planning and phased delivery of site

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