Three bidders shortlisted for €50m+ French logistics asset

LogisticsContinental EuropeFrance
30 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Francesco Magon
French supermarket chain closing in on sale and leaseback for Toulouse development
Levy Real Estate hires partner to lead business rates team
Developers wary of London’s affordable housing U-turn
Aberdeen’s Tritax deal: a blueprint for others?
Gingko Tree-led consortium markets one of UK’s largest retail parks
CLS names new finance chief
Core capital reawakens: scale and liquidity drive Europe’s real estate reset
Network Space sells final plot at Staffordshire logistics park
Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale
PLP serves up tenant for Ellesmere Port spec shed
Weis Group wins right to appeal over GMCA’s £120m skyscraper loans
Battersea Power Station up for sale
Irish tycoons confirm sale of £5.2bn care homes group
DHL becomes third-party European logistics developer
£100m+ luxury Loch Lomond hotel up for sale
Harbert hires former Blackstone principal as co-head of Europe
Korean investor to build team in Europe
Moda and Aermont buy £300m west London site
Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale
Leaked email reveals new London affordable housing strategy
Topland plots £260m development after Wimbledon acquisition