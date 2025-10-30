Green Street News - Homepage
LogisticsContinental EuropeFrance

Three bidders shortlisted for €50m+ French logistics asset

30 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Francesco Magon

French supermarket chain closing in on sale and leaseback for Toulouse development

