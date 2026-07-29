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ResidentialUK & IrelandInvestment

Three jostle for £350m Fizzy Living portfolio

29 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, David Hatcher

Shortlist emerges for 1,000 BTR homes, with a new entrant breaking into the UK rental space

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