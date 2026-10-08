NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailInvestmentUK & Ireland

Three REIT equity raises in three months: how retail’s return took many by surprise

8 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Nearly £1.5bn in sales and deals since the start of September have sparked interest in the public markets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Landsec raises £500m for Metrocentre acquisition

1 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Landsec launches £500m equity raise to buy Metrocentre

1 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

NewRiver and Soilbuild confirm partnership and £73.5m Leeds retail park deal

29 Sep 2026
Read

£100m of shopping centre sales launched as investor interest rallies

22 Sep 2026
Read