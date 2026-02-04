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OpinionESGSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Three shifts that could make decarbonisation work in 2026

4 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Wright

New building standards, grid connections and measurement mean achievable changes

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