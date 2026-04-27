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HealthcareAlternativesContinental EuropeGermany

Threestones seeds €1bn healthcare fund with German portfolio

27 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

The €20m senior care collection comprises three assets across Lower Saxony and Bavaria

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