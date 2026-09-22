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PeopleCommunity & Social HousingCorporateESGInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Thriving Investments taps senior talent to drive growth

22 Sep 2026 | 15:48 | London | by May Agaran

Firm aims to reach 20,000 homes under management by 2034

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