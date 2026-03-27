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FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkInvestmentNordicsResidential

Thylander raises €267m at first close of Danish resi fund

27 Mar 2026 | 13:49 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm's latest fund targets up to €400m of investment

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