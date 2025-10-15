Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Student AccommodationDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Tide achieves first Gateway 2 approval for Ealing student scheme

15 Oct 2025 | 10:56 | London | by May Agaran

Go-ahead marks first UK modular project to clear this stage

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Go-ahead for £70m Glasgow student scheme

18 Jun 2025
Read

Green light for 1,000-bed Leeds student scheme

13 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Tide granted consent for Southwark co-living scheme

15 May 2025
Read

Green light for 700-bed St Andrews student scheme

13 May 2025
Read