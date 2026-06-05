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ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentItalyRetail

Tikehau acquires Italian site for resi scheme

5 Jun 2026 | 06:48 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Atman project in Bologna will comprise 117 units

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