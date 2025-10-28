Green Street News - Homepage
Green Street News
Hotels & Leisure Continental Europe Germany Investment

Tikehau and Cresco buy Berlin hotel

28 Oct 2025 | 08:08 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Four-star establishment on Franz-Mett-Strasse has 278 rooms

