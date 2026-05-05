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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Tikehau and Forte confirm German resi portfolio acquisition

5 May 2026 | 11:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises 300 apartments

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