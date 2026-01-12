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FinancingContinental EuropeItalyOffice

Tikehau provides €42m loan for Rome office refurbishment

12 Jan 2026 | 11:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm’s first real estate credit transaction in Italy

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