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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Tikehau snaps up €90m residential portfolio with German partner

15 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Properties located in Düsseldorf, Cologne, Bonn and Frankfurt

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