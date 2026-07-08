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OfficeNorth WestUK & IrelandLeasing

Till signs Schneider Electric for 19,000 sq ft Warrington office

8 Jul 2026 | 12:31 | London | by May Agaran

Letting brings 210 Birchwood Boulevard scheme to just over 50% let

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