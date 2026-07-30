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LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Timber firm snaps up 440,000 sq ft Yorkshire shed

30 Jul 2026 | 14:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Occupier turns owner for 20 acre scheme

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