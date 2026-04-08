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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkGermanyNordicsDevelopmentInvestment

Tishman acquires Copenhagen resi project from Heimstaden

8 Apr 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

First investment outside Germany for pension fund mandate

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