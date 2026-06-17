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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Tishman offloads 50% stake in Paddington Point

17 Jun 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley, David Hatcher

US investor continues to rejig ownership structures on selected London offices

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