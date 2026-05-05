NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Tishman Speyer acquires Munich residential asset

5 May 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Michael Minarzik

The seller of the 104 flats is Bauwens

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Zurich to offload €150m Berlin urban quarter

20 Jan 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

All eyes on €850m Opernturm as exclusivity clock ticks

16 Mar 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Commerz Real mulls early sale of €1bn+ Frankfurt skyscraper

30 Oct 2025
Read

€900m Frankfurt tower hits the market

18 Jul 2025
Read