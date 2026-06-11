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LondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Tishman Speyer in 81,000 sq ft Victoria leasing flurry

11 Jun 2026 | 07:30 | London | by James Buckley

Five tenants sign at Buckingham Palace Road project

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