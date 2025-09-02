Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Tishman to reposition £500m West End asset

2 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, James Buckley

Firm acquired 123-151 Buckingham Palace Road from Gaw Capital in June

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Gaw Capital bought out of £500m West End trophy

9 Jun 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Chair

BP’s St James’s HQ refinanced with £241m loan

1 Sep 2025
Read

Cheyne Capital agrees £171m senior loan for Canary Wharf office

1 Sep 2025
Read

Planning cleared for redevelopment of historic City office

29 Aug 2025
Read