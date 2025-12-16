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LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Titan Investors snaps up £30m Wolverhampton shed

16 Dec 2025 | 11:57 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Deal is firm's fourth in the sector

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