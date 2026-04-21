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FinancingContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenResidential

Titania secures €19m financing for Swedish resi scheme

21 Apr 2026 | 11:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Kinnerton backs development of 44 homes in Vallentuna

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