Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceAlternative lendersContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyResidential

Tite Street and Crestline provide €70m Lake Starnberg development refinancing

12 Jun 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl

Whole loan is for C7 Group’s Feldafinger Höhe residential project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Development heavyweight explores €300m Frankfurt Canyon

15 Jan 2025
Read
Food, Fruit, Plant

Tite Street Capital MD: "We are looking for low-hanging fruit"

25 Sep 2024
Read

80% of lenders plan to increase origination in 2025

12 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Orion Capital – "We will do more deals in France and Germany over the next 12 months"

22 May 2025
Read