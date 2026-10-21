NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeUK & IrelandFund managerFundraising

Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene

21 Oct 2026 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Warehousing sector moves towards new chapter of capital deployment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Jewelry, Necklace

Q+A: Ontario Teachers’ European head sets out its investment gameplan

7 May 2025
Read

Q+A: Martyn McCarthy on Arrow's €900m refi and being on the lookout out for new capital partners

21 May 2026
Read

Q+A: Aware Super – "Real estate might turn out to be a safe haven"

23 Apr 2025
Read

Q&A: Boreal IM's CEO on building a €3bn portfolio and launching post-pandemic

12 Oct 2022
Read