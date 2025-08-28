Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialFinanceInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Topland completes £20m loan for Marylebone asset

28 Aug 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

The facility was arranged on an expedited basis to refinance existing debt

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Fubon and Fabrix prelet 70,000 sq ft at City office

27 Aug 2025
Read
First Aid, Food, Popcorn

Netflix London HQ on the block for £160m

26 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Hines back buying in London with £185m office swoop

26 Aug 2025
Read

Workspace to relocate HQ to Camden

26 Aug 2025
Read