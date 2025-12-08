NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingIrelandOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Topland finances €25m Dublin mixed-use scheme

8 Dec 2025 | 14:50 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Deal secured against four-storey asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Architecture

Thor Equities brings the thunder with Irish debut

16 Sep 2026
Read

French fund bags €24m Dublin mall

9 Sep 2026
Read

Pigeon snaps up former Bury St Edmunds railway yard for mixed-use scheme

3 Sep 2026
Read

Iput hits 67,000 sq ft of lettings at Dublin's Two Riverside scheme

24 Aug 2026
Read