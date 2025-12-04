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LeasingOfficeUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Topland signs new occupier at Newcastle office

4 Dec 2025 | 08:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Engineering and consulting firm Jacobs takes space at Citygate II in Gallowgate

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