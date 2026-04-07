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OpinionUK & IrelandRetail

Topshop x John Lewis: a comeback that speaks to an entire generation

7 Apr 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Amy Gibson

The return of Topshop has caught the eye of millennials – but will the brand appeal to a new era of shoppers?

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