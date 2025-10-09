Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Tories pledge to abolish stamp duty on main homes

9 Oct 2025 | 07:13 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Kemi Badenoch announces plan during conference speech

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: could the Tories become the party of real estate again?

9 Oct 2025
Read

Labour's leadership presents united front, but party roots call for radical reform

1 Oct 2025
Read

Why Rachel Reeves should be encouraging downsizers, not penalising them

28 Aug 2025
Read
Flag, Ireland Flag

Savills calls on Irish government for stamp duty cuts and Help to Buy refresh

27 Jun 2025
Read