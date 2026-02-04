Torsion and Zenzic lock in £63m refinancing for student trio

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4 Feb 2026 | 11:21 | London | by May Agaran
Loan from Cerberus secured against schemes in Warwick, Leeds and Nottingham
Green light for Houslow data centre campus
Iput signs first tenant at 2.5m sq ft Dublin logistics park
Oval completes £90m Mayfair office deal
Plans in for £1bn RAF Bicester redevelopment
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
Commonhold is a sledgehammer to crack a nut
DSV sells €70m Irish portfolio to US net lease specialist
Government fast-tracks housebuilding near stations
Number of new planning permissions hits 20-year low
Q+A: Qwntm Horizon co-founders on firm’s pan-European vision
Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Administrators appointed for Trammell Crow logistics scheme
DTZi chief to lead largest UK pension fund’s property arm
Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus
Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
Owen on property: the decline of the UK REIT sector is not inevitable
The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate
Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor