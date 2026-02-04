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Student AccommodationEast MidlandsFinancingResidentialUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Torsion and Zenzic lock in £63m refinancing for student trio

4 Feb 2026 | 11:21 | London | by May Agaran

Loan from Cerberus secured against schemes in Warwick, Leeds and Nottingham

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