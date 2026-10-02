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Policy & RegulationLondonOfficePeoplePlanningRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Tory mayoral hopeful Festus Akinbusoye: how I would get London building again

2 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

The Conservative hopeful on putting housing at the top of the agenda

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